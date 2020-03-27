Who is the Top Investor In Fox Corporation (FOXA)?

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is -32.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.81 and a high of $39.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The FOXA stock was last observed hovering at around $24.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.98% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -18.9% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.97, the stock is -6.31% and -24.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.07 million and changing 3.44% at the moment leaves the stock -27.09% off its SMA200. FOXA registered -32.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.77.

The stock witnessed a -23.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.06%, and is 9.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.22% over the week and 8.67% over the month.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $14.57B and $11.71B in sales. and $11.71B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.71 and Fwd P/E is 8.97. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.05% and -37.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fox Corporation (FOXA) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fox Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $3.37B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.40% in year-over-year returns.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Top Institutional Holders

892 institutions hold shares in Fox Corporation (FOXA), with 6.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.15% while institutional investors hold 100.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 583.39M, and float is at 496.87M with Short Float at 5.16%. Institutions hold 99.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 35.5 million shares valued at $1.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.30% of the FOXA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dodge & Cox Inc with 29.35 million shares valued at $1.09 billion to account for 8.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC which holds 27.32 million shares representing 7.92% and valued at over $1.01 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.59% of the shares totaling 26.17 million with a market value of $970.0 million.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Fox Corporation (FOXA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.