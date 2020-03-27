Who is the Top Investor In Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)?

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) is -62.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.74 and a high of $19.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The GPMT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.56%.

Currently trading at $6.81, the stock is -37.34% and -55.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.35 million and changing 202.67% at the moment leaves the stock -61.68% off its SMA200. GPMT registered -63.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.30.

The stock witnessed a -61.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.54%, and is 62.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 49.86% over the week and 33.49% over the month.

and $247.50M in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.17 and Fwd P/E is 4.68. Profit margin for the company is 28.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 291.38% and -64.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Analyst Forecasts

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $29.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.70% in year-over-year returns.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Top Institutional Holders

268 institutions hold shares in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.17% while institutional investors hold 78.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.46M, and float is at 53.95M with Short Float at 6.08%. Institutions hold 77.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.66 million shares valued at $177.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.51% of the GPMT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.44 million shares valued at $100.07 million to account for 9.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 2.31 million shares representing 4.19% and valued at over $42.48 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.14% of the shares totaling 1.73 million with a market value of $31.84 million.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Karber Michael J., the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Karber Michael J. sold 1,155 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $18.40 per share for a total of $21252.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21709.0 shares.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that Sandberg Rebecca B (Secretary) sold a total of 429 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $18.41 per share for $7898.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33330.0 shares of the GPMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, TAYLOR JOHN A (President and CEO) disposed off 10,853 shares at an average price of $18.40 for $199695.0. The insider now directly holds 278,862 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT).

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -20.54% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -71.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.64% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.93.