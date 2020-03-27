Who is the Top Investor In Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE)?

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE: TGE) is -23.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.93 and a high of $25.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The TGE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $22.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.11% off the consensus price target high of $22.50 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -29.62% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.85, the stock is -4.69% and -17.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.57 million and changing 5.05% at the moment leaves the stock -15.04% off its SMA200. TGE registered -32.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.91.

The stock witnessed a -24.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.76%, and is 22.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.60% over the week and 13.15% over the month.

Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $4.60B and $868.50M in sales. and $868.50M in sales Current P/E ratio is 11.97 and Fwd P/E is 16.80. Profit margin for the company is 28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.16% and -35.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tallgrass Energy LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $217.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.00% in year-over-year returns.

Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE), with 5.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.79% while institutional investors hold 95.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 272.94M, and float is at 174.62M with Short Float at 4.52%. Institutions hold 93.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 23.65 million shares valued at $523.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.17% of the TGE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 18.88 million shares valued at $417.59 million to account for 10.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barclays PLC which holds 10.92 million shares representing 6.08% and valued at over $241.54 million, while Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC holds 4.18% of the shares totaling 7.5 million with a market value of $166.0 million.

Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 2 times.

Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) that is trading -49.98% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -52.02% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.07.