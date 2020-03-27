Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)?

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is -49.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.35 and a high of $52.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAR stock was last observed hovering at around $17.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82%.

Currently trading at $16.42, the stock is -18.73% and -46.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.83 million and changing -4.76% at the moment leaves the stock -46.62% off its SMA200. CAR registered -51.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -41.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.25.

The stock witnessed a -54.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.20%, and is 69.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.24% over the week and 23.11% over the month.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $981.26M and $9.17B in sales. and $9.17B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.08 and Fwd P/E is 3.89. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.58% and -69.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Analyst Forecasts

Avis Budget Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.3 with sales reaching $1.9B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Top Institutional Holders

309 institutions hold shares in Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.61% while institutional investors hold 107.76% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 106.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Srs Investment Management, Llc with over 16.19 million shares valued at $521.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.77% of the CAR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Glenview Capital Management, LLC with 7.2 million shares valued at $232.11 million to account for 9.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.17 million shares representing 9.65% and valued at over $231.27 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.86% of the shares totaling 5.85 million with a market value of $188.45 million.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FOX JEFFREY H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOX JEFFREY H bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $16.16 per share for a total of $161643.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Avis Budget Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that SALERNO F ROBERT (Director) bought a total of 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $15.96 per share for $255336.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35717.0 shares of the CAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Tucker Michael K (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $32.00 for $256000.0. The insider now directly holds 73,505 shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR).

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) that is trading -51.18% down over the past 12 months. Ford Motor Company (F) is -39.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.25% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.1.