Why has Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) gained 7.63 in last trading?

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) is -33.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.47 and a high of $14.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The CS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $13.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.66% off the consensus price target high of $18.39 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -8.15% lower than the price target low of $8.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.89, the stock is -0.62% and -23.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.78 million and changing 7.63% at the moment leaves the stock -27.09% off its SMA200. CS registered -22.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.38.

The stock witnessed a -27.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.75%, and is 18.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.27% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has around 47440 employees, a market worth around $20.89B and $20.86B in sales. and $20.86B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.51 and Fwd P/E is 5.44. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.40% and -37.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Credit Suisse Group AG quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.00% this year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Top Institutional Holders

219 institutions hold shares in Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), with institutional investors hold 2.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.35B, and float is at 2.35B with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 2.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 11.62 million shares valued at $156.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.57% of the CS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Earnest Partners LLC with 7.41 million shares valued at $99.66 million to account for 6.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Parametric Portfolio Associates which holds 3.66 million shares representing 3.01% and valued at over $49.2 million, while Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 2.89% of the shares totaling 3.5 million with a market value of $47.09 million.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -15.95% down over the past 12 months. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is -38.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.92% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.94.