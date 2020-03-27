Why has Under Armour Inc. (UA) gained 6.31 in last trading?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) is -54.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.79 and a high of $24.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The UA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.96% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -25.14% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.76, the stock is -10.93% and -38.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.61 million and changing 6.31% at the moment leaves the stock -50.86% off its SMA200. UA registered -53.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.50.

The stock witnessed a -32.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.85%, and is 9.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.50% over the week and 9.99% over the month.

and $5.27B in sales Current P/E ratio is 43.15 and Fwd P/E is 18.64. Distance from 52-week low is 29.01% and -64.32% from its 52-week high.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Under Armour Inc. (UA) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 21 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $1.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Top Institutional Holders

602 institutions hold shares in Under Armour Inc. (UA), with 70.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.24% while institutional investors hold 86.49% of the company’s shares. The shares float is at 379.54M with Short Float at 3.00%. Institutions hold 73.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 31.81 million shares valued at $610.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.89% of the UA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.49 million shares valued at $431.37 million to account for 9.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.5 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $239.7 million, while Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds 4.63% of the shares totaling 10.6 million with a market value of $203.26 million.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Under Armour Inc. (UA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eskridge Kevin, the company’s Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Eskridge Kevin sold 19,348 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 26 at a price of $15.84 per share for a total of $306561.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174412.0 shares.

Under Armour Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Eskridge Kevin (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 56,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $17.69 per share for $999462.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 196374.0 shares of the UA stock.

Under Armour Inc. (UA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Under Armour Inc. (UAA) that is trading -52.88% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.13% from the last report on May 14, 2019 to stand at a total of 8.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.35.