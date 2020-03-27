Why should you buy stock in Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)?

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) is -17.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.39 and a high of $26.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The DLPH stock was last observed hovering at around $9.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.41% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.27% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.64, the stock is -3.68% and -15.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.84 million and changing 8.02% at the moment leaves the stock -24.89% off its SMA200. DLPH registered -44.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.06.

The stock witnessed a -20.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.52%, and is 35.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.57% over the week and 15.29% over the month.

Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $752.99M and $4.36B in sales. and $4.36B in sales Current P/E ratio is 58.14 and Fwd P/E is 4.54. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.40% and -60.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Analyst Forecasts

Delphi Technologies PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $1.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.50% in year-over-year returns.

Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Top Institutional Holders

286 institutions hold shares in Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH), with 335.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.39% while institutional investors hold 106.83% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 106.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 15.05 million shares valued at $193.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.49% of the DLPH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Investec Asset Management Ltd with 11.11 million shares valued at $142.6 million to account for 12.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.89 million shares representing 9.17% and valued at over $101.22 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.61% of the shares totaling 5.69 million with a market value of $72.98 million.

Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Massaro Joseph R, the company’s SVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Massaro Joseph R sold 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $89.56 per share for a total of $250768.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118335.0 shares.

Delphi Technologies PLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Brazier Allan J (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 4,752 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $90.00 per share for $427680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21050.0 shares of the DLPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, SHERBIN DAVID M (SVP, GC & Secretary) disposed off 19,689 shares at an average price of $86.79 for $1.71 million. The insider now directly holds 90,540 shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH).

Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) that is trading -7.55% down over the past 12 months. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) is -80.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.8% from the last report on May 14, 2019 to stand at a total of 6.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.31.