Why should you buy stock in Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK)?

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) is -29.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.71 and a high of $51.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The LK stock was last observed hovering at around $28.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $50.84 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.21% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 30.3% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.88, the stock is -16.46% and -25.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.27 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 2.96% off its SMA200. LK registered a gain of 36.87% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.93.

The stock witnessed a -29.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.00%, and is 8.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.44% over the week and 11.04% over the month.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) has around 8485 employees, a market worth around $7.54B and $481.80M in sales. and $481.80M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 103.36% and -45.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (105.70%).

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) Analyst Forecasts

Luckin Coffee Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $325.24M over the same period.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) Top Institutional Holders

224 institutions hold shares in Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK), with 37.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.61% while institutional investors hold 95.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 270.42M, and float is at 72.42M with Short Float at 49.82%. Institutions hold 80.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 7.54 million shares valued at $296.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.13% of the LK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Lone Pine Capital, LLC with 6.07 million shares valued at $238.81 million to account for 20.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alkeon Capital Management LLC which holds 4.0 million shares representing 13.35% and valued at over $157.6 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 11.75% of the shares totaling 3.52 million with a market value of $138.72 million.