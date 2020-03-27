Will Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is -9.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.42 and a high of $25.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLO stock was last observed hovering at around $17.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.84% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.69% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 2.1% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.58, the stock is -10.76% and -10.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.45 million and changing 10.37% at the moment leaves the stock -12.35% off its SMA200. FLO registered -7.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.92.

The stock witnessed a -12.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.27%, and is -14.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.54% over the week and 7.66% over the month.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) has around 9700 employees, a market worth around $4.23B and $4.12B in sales. and $4.12B in sales Current P/E ratio is 25.23 and Fwd P/E is 18.16. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.40% and -21.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flowers Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $1.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Top Institutional Holders

446 institutions hold shares in Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO), with 25.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.11% while institutional investors hold 78.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 216.10M, and float is at 185.89M with Short Float at 6.85%. Institutions hold 69.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.9 million shares valued at $410.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.93% of the FLO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.31 million shares valued at $398.0 million to account for 8.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 16.18 million shares representing 7.65% and valued at over $351.72 million, while Wellington Shields Capital Management, Llc holds 3.11% of the shares totaling 6.59 million with a market value of $143.2 million.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SINGER DAVID V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SINGER DAVID V sold 9,537 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $24.29 per share for a total of $231654.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Flowers Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that SINGER DAVID V (Director) sold a total of 68,962 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $24.07 per share for $1.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17983.0 shares of the FLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, MUKHERJEE DEBO (Chief Marketing Officer) acquired 1,650 shares at an average price of $21.35 for $35228.0. The insider now directly holds 3,200 shares of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO).

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Post Holdings Inc. (POST) that is trading -25.44% down over the past 12 months. TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) is -40.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.15% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.03.