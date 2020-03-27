Will Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is -34.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.75 and a high of $15.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The SHO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -14.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.14, the stock is -1.41% and -21.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.34 million and changing 3.63% at the moment leaves the stock -30.30% off its SMA200. SHO registered -36.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.00.

The stock witnessed a -21.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.22%, and is 27.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.42% over the week and 11.79% over the month.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $2.04B and $1.12B in sales. and $1.12B in sales Current P/E ratio is 16.89 and Fwd P/E is 25.32. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.96% and -39.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $252.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Top Institutional Holders

313 institutions hold shares in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO), with 2.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.20% while institutional investors hold 105.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 223.62M, and float is at 222.45M with Short Float at 2.25%. Institutions hold 103.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.14 million shares valued at $461.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.87% of the SHO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 22.48 million shares valued at $312.94 million to account for 10.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PGGM Investments which holds 13.13 million shares representing 5.89% and valued at over $182.84 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.08% of the shares totaling 11.32 million with a market value of $157.52 million.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PASQUALE DOUGLAS M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PASQUALE DOUGLAS M bought 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $6.72 per share for a total of $83980.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116222.0 shares.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that PASQUALE DOUGLAS M (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $7.83 per share for $39173.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 103722.0 shares of the SHO stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -52.63% down over the past 12 months. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is -66.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.96% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.9.