YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Vs. Embraer S.A. (ERJ): Those Ticking Clocks

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) shares are -64.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.36% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -64.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 35.41% and -51.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Citigroup recommended the YPF stock is a Sell, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 17, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $4.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.75. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 79.09.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -87.50% in the current quarter to $0.11, up from the -$0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.01, down -6.90% from -$1.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.38 and $0.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.18 for the next year.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ), on the other hand, is trading around $8.24 with a market cap of $1.52B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.28 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 12.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.80% with a share float percentage of 174.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Embraer S.A. having a total of 200 institutions that hold shares in the company.