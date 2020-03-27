News

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Vs. Embraer S.A. (ERJ): Those Ticking Clocks

By Andrew Francis

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) shares are -64.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.36% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -64.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 35.41% and -51.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Citigroup recommended the YPF stock is a Sell, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 17, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $4.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.75. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 79.09.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -87.50% in the current quarter to $0.11, up from the -$0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.01, down -6.90% from -$1.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.38 and $0.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.18 for the next year.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ), on the other hand, is trading around $8.24 with a market cap of $1.52B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.28 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 12.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.80% with a share float percentage of 174.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Embraer S.A. having a total of 200 institutions that hold shares in the company.

News

Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Baidu Inc. (BIDU)?

Sue Brooks - 0
Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is -19.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.00 and a high of...
Read more
News

Will Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Winifred Gerald - 0
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is -34.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.75 and a...
Read more
News

Dow Inc. (DOW) Vs. Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI): Updated Outlook

Richard Addington - 0
Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) shares are -45.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.30% or -$0.7 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Read More

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Vs. EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC): Updated Outlook

News Richard Addington - 0
Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) shares are -17.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.15% or -$0.74 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND), Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Industry Sue Brooks - 0
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) shares are -27.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.82% or $0.39 higher in the latest...
Read more

Recent

Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE), Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Companies Sue Brooks - 0
Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares are -29.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.94% or -$2.63 lower in the latest...
Read more

A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) is 50.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of...
Read more

Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), Vale S.A. (VALE)

Companies Andrew Francis - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) shares are -19.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.73% or $0.19 higher in the latest...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us