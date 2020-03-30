A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Grubhub Inc. (GRUB), Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) shares are -19.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.62% or $1.0 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +33.42% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.07% down YTD and -20.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 23.49% and -15.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the GRUB stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Upgrade the stock as a Perform on March 09, 2020. 30 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the GRUB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 30 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $39.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.38. The forecasts give the Grubhub Inc. stock a price target range of $72.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.61% or -30.53%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.00% in the current quarter to -$0.03, down from the $0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.03, up 10.60% from $0.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 181 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 161 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 223,418 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 140,310. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 80,123 and 57,944 in purchases and sales respectively.

DeWitt Adam, a President, CFO and Treasurer at the company, sold 1,200 shares worth $40800.0 at $34.00 per share on Mar 16. The President, CFO and Treasurer had earlier sold another 1,000 GRUB shares valued at $45000.0 on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $45.00 per share. Kucharski Brandt Walter (Prin. Acct. Officer/Controller) sold 104 shares at $49.00 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $5096.0 while Hall Samuel Pike, (Chief Product Officer) sold 704 shares on Mar 03 for $34496.0 with each share fetching $49.00.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), on the other hand, is trading around $2.00 with a market cap of $144.16M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WKHS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$8.22 million. This represented a 273966.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $50.67 million from $28.04 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$36.87 million, significantly lower than the -$21.75 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$38.88 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Workhorse Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 769,603 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,147 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 14.54M shares after the latest sales, with 5.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.40% with a share float percentage of 56.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Workhorse Group Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company.