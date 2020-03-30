A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are -24.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.46% or -$2.39 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.81% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.76% down YTD and -24.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.33% and -12.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 24, 2020, Exane BNP Paribas recommended the QCOM stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 27, 2020. 30 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the QCOM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 30 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $66.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $95.61. The forecasts give the QUALCOMM Incorporated stock a price target range of $135.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $65.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.67% or -2.45%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.50% in the current quarter to $0.84, up from the $0.77 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.09, up 13.20% from $3.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.5 and $1.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 85 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 92 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 939,392 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 719,397. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 35,445 and 50,012 in purchases and sales respectively.

THOMPSON JAMES H, a EVP, Engineering QTI & CTO at the company, sold 18,012 shares worth $1.65 million at $91.47 per share on Feb 12. The EVP, Strategy and M&A had earlier sold another 15,957 QCOM shares valued at $1.43 million on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $89.91 per share. POLEK ERIN L (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 39 shares at $85.57 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $3337.0 while ROGERS ALEXANDER H, (EVP & President, QTL) sold 735 shares on Jan 21 for $70097.0 with each share fetching $95.37.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK), on the other hand, is trading around $29.52 with a market cap of $526.05M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $85.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

JACK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $34.72 million. This represented a 88.71% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $307.67 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.33 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.19 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.69 billion from $958.48 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $22.69 million, significantly lower than the $37.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $15.48 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 127 times at Jack in the Box Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 56 times and accounting for 96,962 shares. Insider sales totaled 107,957 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 71 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 424.55k shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jack in the Box Inc. having a total of 307 institutions that hold shares in the company.