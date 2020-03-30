A focus on opportunistic stocks: Accenture plc (ACN), Yelp Inc. (YELP)

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) shares are -22.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.94% or -$8.46 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.76% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.73% down YTD and -23.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.63% and -12.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Societe Generale recommended the ACN stock is a Buy, while earlier, MoffettNathanson had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 20, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the ACN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $162.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $198.83. The forecasts give the Accenture plc stock a price target range of $230.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $154.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.18% or -5.77%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.00% in the current quarter to $1.86, down from the $1.93 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.6, up 2.80% from $7.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.6 and $1.83. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 221 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 238 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 274,757 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 411,692. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 77,556 and 105,471 in purchases and sales respectively.

Etheredge James O, a Chief Exec-North America at the company, sold 1,274 shares worth $269203.0 at $211.31 per share on Feb 05. The Executive Chairman had earlier sold another 9,791 ACN shares valued at $2.07 million on Feb 05. The shares were sold at $211.38 per share. CLARK RICHARD P (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,504 shares at $211.40 per share on Feb 05 for a total of $740746.0 while ROWLAND DAVID, (Executive Chairman) sold 5,814 shares on Feb 03 for $1.21 million with each share fetching $207.58.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), on the other hand, is trading around $18.64 with a market cap of $1.32B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $37.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Yelp Inc. (YELP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

YELP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $235.18 million. This represented a 12.52% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $268.82 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.20 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.36 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.07 billion from $1.03 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $242.0 million while total current assets were at $533.31 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $204.78 million, significantly higher than the $160.19 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $167.26 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Yelp Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 313,488 shares. Insider sales totaled 52,043 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.39M shares after the latest sales, with 9.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.80% with a share float percentage of 68.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yelp Inc. having a total of 361 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.06 million shares worth more than $315.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $219.18 million and represent 8.76% of shares outstanding.