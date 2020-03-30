A focus on opportunistic stocks: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) shares are -24.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.34% or -$3.16 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.62% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.72% down YTD and -24.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.80% and -25.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Berenberg recommended the CTSH stock is a Hold, while earlier, Atlantic Equities had Initiated the stock as a Underweight on February 19, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the CTSH stock is a “Hold. 6 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 3 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $46.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $66.93. The forecasts give the Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock a price target range of $83.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $46.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.78% or -1.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.90% in the current quarter to $0.95, up from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.04, up 3.00% from $3.99 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.86 and $1.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 210 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 274 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 764,610 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 970,160. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 182,924 and 403,927 in purchases and sales respectively.

Frank Malcolm, a President, Digital Business at the company, sold 448 shares worth $20820.0 at $46.47 per share on Mar 16. The General Counsel had earlier sold another 459 CTSH shares valued at $21270.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $46.34 per share. Friedrich Matthew W. (General Counsel) sold 3,123 shares at $60.45 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $188781.0 while Frank Malcolm, (President, Digital Business) sold 2,174 shares on Mar 04 for $131438.0 with each share fetching $60.46.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL), on the other hand, is trading around $12.76 with a market cap of $2.57B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GIL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $94.38 million. This represented a 85.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $658.67 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.16 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.29 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.21 billion from $3.4 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $361.03 million, significantly lower than the $538.54 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $232.35 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.30% with a share float percentage of 195.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gildan Activewear Inc. having a total of 468 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd with over 16.55 million shares worth more than $488.69 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd held 8.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, with the investment firm holding over 10.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $313.67 million and represent 5.34% of shares outstanding.