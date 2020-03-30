A focus on opportunistic stocks: Newmont Corporation (NEM), TransUnion (TRU)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) shares are 6.67% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.00% or -$1.93 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +40.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -11.71% down YTD and 8.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.28% and -0.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, UBS recommended the NEM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, CIBC had Upgrade the stock as a Sector Outperform on February 24, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the NEM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $46.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $53.11. The forecasts give the Newmont Corporation stock a price target range of $98.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.7% or -3.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.40% in the current quarter to $0.48, up from the $0.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.11, up 14.90% from $1.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.32 and $0.71. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 111 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 407,311 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 422,597. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 248,313 and 195,023 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gottesfeld Stephen P, a EVP and Chief S&EA Officer at the company, sold 3,500 shares worth $166110.0 at $47.46 per share on Mar 11. The EVP, Strategic Development had earlier sold another 3,500 NEM shares valued at $167934.0 on Mar 11. The shares were sold at $47.98 per share. Kitlen John (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 1,500 shares at $50.00 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $75000.0 while Palmer Thomas Ronald, (President & CEO) sold 4,000 shares on Mar 02 for $182800.0 with each share fetching $45.70.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), on the other hand, is trading around $66.26 with a market cap of $12.57B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $98.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TransUnion (TRU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TRU’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 22.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $302.0 million. This represented a 55.95% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $685.6 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.42 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.54 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.11 billion from $7.02 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $776.7 million, significantly higher than the $555.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $578.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 59 times at TransUnion over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 721,565 shares. Insider sales totaled 598,818 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.02M shares after the latest sales, with 47.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 187.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TransUnion having a total of 617 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 30.4 million shares worth more than $2.6 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 16.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 17.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.46 billion and represent 9.00% of shares outstanding.