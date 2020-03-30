A focus on opportunistic stocks: Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE), Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB)

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) shares are -63.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.42% or -$1.72 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +110.98% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -68.86% down YTD and -64.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 70.20% and -50.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the SAVE stock is a Hold, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 25, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $14.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.17. The forecasts give the Spirit Airlines Inc. stock a price target range of $48.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.19% or -47.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.60% in the current quarter to $0.19, down from the $0.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.48, up 1.90% from $5.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$3.31 and $2.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 142,865 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 40,820. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 103,851 and 23,674 in purchases and sales respectively.

JOHNSON ROBERT D, a Director at the company, sold 500 shares worth $14180.0 at $28.36 per share on Mar 02. The SVP, General Counsel and Sec had earlier bought another 2,500 SAVE shares valued at $50850.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $20.34 per share. RICHARDS CHRISTINE P (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $43.24 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $216200.0 while McMenamy Brian J., (VP & Controller) sold 6,456 shares on Dec 16 for $254044.0 with each share fetching $39.35.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB), on the other hand, is trading around $20.30 with a market cap of $1.15B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KTB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $207.06 million. This represented a 68.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $652.61 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.50 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.91 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.52 billion from $1.59 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $777.79 million, significantly higher than the -$96.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $740.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Kontoor Brands Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,503 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.39M shares after the latest sales, with -108.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 52.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kontoor Brands Inc. having a total of 519 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. with over 11.36 million shares worth more than $476.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. held 19.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 8.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $368.56 million and represent 15.39% of shares outstanding.