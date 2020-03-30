A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is -41.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.41 and a high of $29.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The WMB stock was last observed hovering at around $14.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.03% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 0.64% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.91, the stock is -6.77% and -26.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.71 million and changing -2.39% at the moment leaves the stock -39.43% off its SMA200. WMB registered -51.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.64.

The stock witnessed a -26.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.58%, and is 20.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.37% over the week and 12.41% over the month.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) has around 4812 employees, a market worth around $14.42B and $8.20B in sales. and $8.20B in sales Current P/E ratio is 19.59 and Fwd P/E is 12.07. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.40% and -52.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Williams Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $2.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 543.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.50% in year-over-year returns.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Top Institutional Holders

1,038 institutions hold shares in The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 91.94% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 91.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 133.0 million shares valued at $3.82 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.98% of the WMB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 97.45 million shares valued at $2.8 billion to account for 8.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 58.64 million shares representing 4.84% and valued at over $1.68 billion, while Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC holds 3.11% of the shares totaling 37.67 million with a market value of $1.08 billion.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wilson Terrance Lane, the company’s SVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Wilson Terrance Lane bought 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $13.95 per share for a total of $15345.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80140.0 shares.

The Williams Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that SPENCE WILLIAM H (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $13.60 per share for $54400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22802.0 shares of the WMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, SPENCE WILLIAM H (Director) acquired 6,500 shares at an average price of $14.73 for $95750.0. The insider now directly holds 18,802 shares of The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB).

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is trading -51.71% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.62% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.18.