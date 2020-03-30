A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Arconic Inc. (ARNC), Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)

Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) shares are -45.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.87% or -$1.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +46.57% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.33% down YTD and -46.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 25.89% and -45.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 18, 2020, Argus recommended the ARNC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $16.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $34.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 51.65.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.90% in the current quarter to $0.5, up from the $0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.11, down -4.60% from $2.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.39 and $0.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,752,901 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 8,552,261. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,227,170 and 588,248 in purchases and sales respectively.

MYERS TIMOTHY DONALD, a Executive Vice President at the company, sold 29,849 shares worth $919902.0 at $30.82 per share on Nov 25. The EVP, CLO and Corp Secretary had earlier sold another 32,733 ARNC shares valued at $1.0 million on Feb 27. The shares were sold at $30.57 per share. Myron W Paul (Vice President and Controller) sold 10,188 shares at $30.67 per share on Nov 20 for a total of $312494.0 while ALBAUGH JAMES F, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Nov 12 for $147523.0 with each share fetching $29.50.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR), on the other hand, is trading around $11.32 with a market cap of $672.63M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $60.52 and spell out a more modest performance – a 81.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MAXR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$3.0 million. This represented a 101.55% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $193.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.79 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$16.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $5.16 billion from $5.04 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $317.0 million, significantly higher than the $139.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Maxar Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 350,687 shares. Insider sales totaled 14,362 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.62M shares after the latest sales, with 25.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.80% with a share float percentage of 58.44M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maxar Technologies Inc. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 5.68 million shares worth more than $89.06 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, State Street Corporation held 9.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $84.35 million and represent 8.96% of shares outstanding.