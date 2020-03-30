A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) shares are -4.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.20% or $0.22 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +69.86% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.83% down YTD and -2.47% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 36.80% and -20.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 19, 2020, Dougherty & Company recommended the VG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 25, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the VG stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.50. The forecasts give the Vonage Holdings Corp. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.63% or -1.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, down from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.12, down -0.30% from $0.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 90 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 96 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,991,466 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,728,876. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,496,556 and 879,189 in purchases and sales respectively.

Citron Jeffrey A, a Director at the company, sold 83,334 shares worth $809173.0 at $9.71 per share on Oct 31. The Director had earlier sold another 83,332 VG shares valued at $815820.0 on Nov 01. The shares were sold at $9.79 per share. Citron Jeffrey A (Director) sold 83,334 shares at $9.85 per share on Oct 30 for a total of $820840.0 while Citron Jeffrey A, (Director) sold 83,332 shares on Sep 11 for $1.07 million with each share fetching $12.86.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX), on the other hand, is trading around $3.58 with a market cap of $8.58B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ASX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $344.42 million. This represented a 90.87% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.77 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.09 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $18.07 billion from $17.22 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $211.31 million while total current assets were at $6.82 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.31 billion, significantly higher than the $1.05 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $52.07 million.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 32.44 million shares worth more than $180.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 1.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, with the investment firm holding over 9.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.83 million and represent 0.42% of shares outstanding.