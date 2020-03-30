A peek at Cameco Corporation (CCJ): Who has invested in It?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is -22.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.30 and a high of $12.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCJ stock was last observed hovering at around $6.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.1% off the consensus price target high of $12.38 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 4.16% higher than the price target low of $7.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.92, the stock is -3.45% and -14.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.27 million and changing 4.22% at the moment leaves the stock -23.74% off its SMA200. CCJ registered -41.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.83.

The stock witnessed a -16.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.42%, and is 9.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.72% over the week and 8.30% over the month.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has around 1897 employees, a market worth around $2.74B and $1.28B in sales. and $1.28B in sales Current P/E ratio is 54.06 and Fwd P/E is 187.03. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.54% and -42.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cameco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $252.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.20% in year-over-year returns.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Top Institutional Holders

For Cameco Corporation (CCJ), with 325.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 82.21% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 395.80M, and float is at 394.99M with Short Float at 4.48%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd with over 23.08 million shares valued at $205.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.83% of the CCJ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 15.79 million shares valued at $140.56 million to account for 3.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 12.74 million shares representing 3.22% and valued at over $113.39 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.06% of the shares totaling 12.11 million with a market value of $107.77 million.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BHP Group (BBL) that is trading -39.27% down over the past 12 months. Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is -58.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.47% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.68.