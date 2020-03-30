A peek at Macy’s Inc. (M): Who has invested in It?

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) is -67.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.73 and a high of $26.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The M stock was last observed hovering at around $5.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.86% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -38.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.53, the stock is -37.02% and -58.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.04 million and changing -6.90% at the moment leaves the stock -66.42% off its SMA200. M registered -77.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.93.

The stock witnessed a -57.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.57%, and is -8.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.63% over the week and 13.84% over the month.

Macy’s Inc. (M) has around 130000 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $25.33B in sales. and $25.33B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.05 and Fwd P/E is 2.60. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.91% and -79.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Macy’s Inc. (M) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Macy’s Inc. (M) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Macy’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $4.72B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.90% year-over-year.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Top Institutional Holders

748 institutions hold shares in Macy’s Inc. (M), with 618k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 98.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 309.90M, and float is at 308.32M with Short Float at 26.50%. Institutions hold 97.99% of the Float.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Macy’s Inc. (M) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harper John T., the company’s Chief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Harper John T. sold 6,123 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $5.47 per share for a total of $33510.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22871.0 shares.

Macy’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Williams Felicia (SVP,Controller/Enterprise Risk) sold a total of 422 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $4.92 per share for $2075.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1458.0 shares of the M stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Williams Felicia (EVP,Controller/Enterprise Risk) disposed off 6,556 shares at an average price of $12.72 for $83417.0. The insider now directly holds 840 shares of Macy’s Inc. (M).

Macy’s Inc. (M): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading -44.41% down over the past 12 months. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is -11.80% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.22% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 79.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.29.