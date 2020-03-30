A peek at Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK): Who has invested in It?

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) is 27.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.10 and a high of $42.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The WORK stock was last observed hovering at around $28.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.94% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -138.17% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.58, the stock is 18.71% and 18.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.77 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 10.16% off its SMA200. WORK registered a gain of 26.29% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.27.

The stock witnessed a 9.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.91%, and is 28.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.92% over the week and 13.83% over the month.

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) has around 1664 employees, a market worth around $13.64B and $630.40M in sales. and $630.40M in sales Profit margin for the company is -75.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.27% and -31.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.70%).

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Slack Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $186.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.20% in year-over-year returns.

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) Top Institutional Holders

347 institutions hold shares in Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK), with 1.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 76.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 477.30M, and float is at 296.20M with Short Float at 13.39%. Institutions hold 75.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 42.84 million shares valued at $963.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.83% of the WORK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 35.94 million shares valued at $807.97 million to account for 9.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 26.92 million shares representing 7.44% and valued at over $605.13 million, while SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 17.46 million with a market value of $392.46 million.

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) Insider Activity

A total of 486 insider transactions have happened at Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 421 and purchases happening 65 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shim Allen, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Shim Allen sold 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $26.10 per share for a total of $1.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137010.0 shares.

Slack Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that OFARRELL JOHN (Director) sold a total of 850,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $20.54 per share for $17.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the WORK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Butterfield Stewart (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 1,300 shares at an average price of $17.35 for $22556.0. The insider now directly holds 137,813 shares of Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK).