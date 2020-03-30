A peek at U.S. Bancorp (USB): Who has invested in It?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is -39.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.59 and a high of $61.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The USB stock was last observed hovering at around $36.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.62% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 5.87% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.77, the stock is -4.21% and -24.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.46 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -33.27% off its SMA200. USB registered -25.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.62.

The stock witnessed a -24.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.53%, and is 9.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.78% over the week and 8.82% over the month.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) has around 69651 employees, a market worth around $55.69B and $17.49B in sales. and $17.49B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.60 and Fwd P/E is 8.13. Profit margin for the company is 37.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.11% and -41.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Bancorp (USB) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.95 with sales reaching $5.58B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.60% in year-over-year returns.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Top Institutional Holders

2,045 institutions hold shares in U.S. Bancorp (USB), with 1.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.09% while institutional investors hold 78.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 1.52B with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 78.21% of the Float.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Bancorp (USB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kotwal Shailesh M, the company’s Vice Chair. SEC filings show that Kotwal Shailesh M sold 42,896 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $60.24 per share for a total of $2.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53290.0 shares.

U.S. Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that CHOSY JAMES L (EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 12,356 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $59.93 per share for $740495.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89930.0 shares of the USB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, GODRIDGE LESLIE V (Vice Chair) disposed off 26,084 shares at an average price of $59.06 for $1.54 million. The insider now directly holds 39,330 shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB).

U.S. Bancorp (USB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -20.97% down over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -38.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.39% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.37.