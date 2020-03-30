Apache Corporation (APA) turns bearish with loss of -0.9 points

Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is -81.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $38.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The APA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.71% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -62.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.86, the stock is -58.76% and -77.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.37 million and changing -15.63% at the moment leaves the stock -79.43% off its SMA200. APA registered -86.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.8251 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.0425.

The stock witnessed a -80.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.50%, and is 0.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.09% over the week and 19.92% over the month.

Apache Corporation (APA) has around 3163 employees, a market worth around $1.83B and $6.32B in sales. and $6.32B in sales Profit margin for the company is -56.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.89% and -87.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.30%).

Apache Corporation (APA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apache Corporation (APA) is a “Hold”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 23 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apache Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $1.44B over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -28.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.70% in year-over-year returns.

Apache Corporation (APA) Top Institutional Holders

789 institutions hold shares in Apache Corporation (APA), with 1.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.50% while institutional investors hold 101.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 377.00M, and float is at 375.45M with Short Float at 4.84%. Institutions hold 100.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 55.09 million shares valued at $1.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.60% of the APA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 44.1 million shares valued at $1.13 billion to account for 11.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 25.31 million shares representing 6.71% and valued at over $647.65 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.46% of the shares totaling 20.59 million with a market value of $526.91 million.

Apache Corporation (APA) Insider Activity

A total of 106 insider transactions have happened at Apache Corporation (APA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LOWE JOHN E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LOWE JOHN E bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $21.83 per share for a total of $109131.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

Apache Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Meyer William Mark (Executive Vice President) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $25.92 per share for $51840.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the APA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Ellis Juliet S (Director) acquired 3,500 shares at an average price of $27.26 for $95407.0. The insider now directly holds 3,500 shares of Apache Corporation (APA).

Apache Corporation (APA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) that is trading -94.58% down over the past 12 months. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -79.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.4% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.87.