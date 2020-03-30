Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI), Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) shares are -51.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.10% or -$0.48 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +116.99% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -52.35% down YTD and -52.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 27.90% and -46.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 22, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the ARI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on January 08, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the ARI stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.65. The forecasts give the Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.33% or 48.91%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.20% in the current quarter to $0.41, down from the $0.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.68, down -5.60% from $1.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.39 and $0.45. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 294,385 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 150,672. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 130,000 and 105,965 in purchases and sales respectively.

SALVATI MICHAEL, a Director at the company, bought 30,000 shares worth $244557.0 at $8.15 per share on Mar 17. The Director had earlier bought another 100,000 ARI shares valued at $660092.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $6.60 per share. ROTHSTEIN STUART (President & CEO) sold 50,000 shares at $18.33 per share on Jan 15 for a total of $916625.0 while SALVATI MICHAEL, (Director) sold 20,000 shares on Aug 21 for $380400.0 with each share fetching $19.02.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL), on the other hand, is trading around $31.99 with a market cap of $9.18B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KL’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $69.78 million. This represented a 81.7% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $381.43 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.83 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.26 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $672.29 million, significantly higher than the $341.51 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $330.19 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.42% with a share float percentage of 202.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. having a total of 554 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 14.83 million shares worth more than $653.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 14.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $634.32 million and represent 5.02% of shares outstanding.