Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Athersys Inc. (ATHX), Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) shares are 59.35% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.08% or $0.04 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +73.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -14.04% down YTD and 54.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.11% and 63.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2018, Maxim Group recommended the ATHX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Dawson James had Initiated the stock as a Buy on August 26, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ATHX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.00. The forecasts give the Athersys Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 83.67% or 67.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.32, down -95.40% from -$0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 629,040 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 351,226. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 106,704 in purchases and sales respectively.

Harrington John J, a Exec Vice Pres and CSO at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $6586.0 at $1.32 per share on Mar 17. The President and COO had earlier sold another 30,000 ATHX shares valued at $41679.0 on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $1.39 per share. Harrington John J (Exec Vice Pres and CSO) sold 5,000 shares at $1.25 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $6254.0 while Lehmann William JR, (President and COO) sold 30,000 shares on Dec 18 for $35202.0 with each share fetching $1.17.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD), on the other hand, is trading around $3.85 with a market cap of $289.75M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 67.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DBD’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $307.2 million. This represented a 73.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.15 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.59 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.79 billion from $3.89 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $10.0 million while total current assets were at $1.89 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $135.8 million, significantly higher than the -$104.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $92.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 67 times at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 48 times and accounting for 744,705 shares. Insider sales totaled 203,547 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 29.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.23M shares after the latest sales, with 50.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.70% with a share float percentage of 75.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated having a total of 271 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.6 million shares worth more than $122.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $92.93 million and represent 11.36% of shares outstanding.