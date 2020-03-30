Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Discovery Inc. (DISCA), Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS)

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) shares are -41.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.08% or -$1.9 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.16% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.14% down YTD and -42.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.44% and -22.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 04, 2019, Rosenblatt recommended the DISCA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Imperial Capital had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on March 17, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $19.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.48. The forecasts give the Discovery Inc. stock a price target range of $39.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.21% or -26.87%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.50% in the current quarter to $0.86, down from the $0.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.49, up 3.20% from $3.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $1.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 49 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,477,885 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,190,546. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,272,947 and 3,010,131 in purchases and sales respectively.

WARGO J DAVID, a Director at the company, sold 185,000 shares worth $4.22 million at $22.84 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier sold another 200,000 DISCA shares valued at $3.85 million on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $19.27 per share. Sims Savalle (General Counsel) sold 7,484 shares at $25.75 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $192698.0 while ADVANCE LONG-TERM MANAGEMENT T, (Director) sold 9,500,000 shares on Feb 14 for $285.71 million with each share fetching $30.08.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.30 with a market cap of $83.92M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 93.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PDS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $95.53 million. This represented a 66.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $281.75 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.52 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $2.46 billion from $2.61 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $217.16 million, significantly lower than the $226.31 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $96.67 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.90% with a share float percentage of 275.35M. The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 13.74 million shares worth more than $19.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FIL LTD held 4.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.56 million and represent 4.55% of shares outstanding.