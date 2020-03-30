Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB), Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) shares are -23.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.55% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +26.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.52% down YTD and -13.99% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.68% and -14.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.00. The forecasts give the LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.33% or 73.33%.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA), on the other hand, is trading around $32.16 with a market cap of $4.06B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IOVA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$63.57 million. This represented a 197.63% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $65.11 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.51 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.26 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $344.65 million from $395.75 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $293.11 million while total current assets were at $316.49 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$158.89 million, significantly lower than the -$101.25 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$165.81 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 822.24k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 116.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company.