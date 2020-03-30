Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – PulteGroup Inc. (PHM), Zillow Group Inc. (ZG)

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) shares are -36.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.63% or -$1.19 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +43.22% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.24% down YTD and -37.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 24.03% and -41.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Susquehanna recommended the PHM stock is a Positive, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 18, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $24.52 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.60. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 46.23.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.90% in the current quarter to $0.7, up from the $0.59 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.1, up 7.10% from $3.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.81 and $1.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 255,674 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 319,567. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 221,674 and 138,115 in purchases and sales respectively.

Chadwick John J., a Exec VP & Chief Operating Ofcr at the company, sold 13,231 shares worth $617941.0 at $46.70 per share on Feb 20. The Director had earlier sold another 20,198 PHM shares valued at $812162.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $40.21 per share. ANDERSON BRIAN P (Director) sold 5,000 shares at $46.53 per share on Feb 14 for a total of $232650.0 while BLAIR BRYCE, (Director) bought 385 shares on Jan 03 for $14909.0 with each share fetching $38.76.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG), on the other hand, is trading around $35.91 with a market cap of $7.38B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $56.59 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ZG’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -9.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $408.72 million. This represented a 56.7% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $943.95 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.49 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.49 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.13 billion from $6.08 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.28 billion while total current assets were at $3.51 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$612.17 million, significantly lower than the $3.85 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$679.22 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 44 times at Zillow Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 602,745 shares. Insider sales totaled 653,927 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.52M shares after the latest sales, with -0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.40% with a share float percentage of 182.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zillow Group Inc. having a total of 224 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 15.52 million shares worth more than $709.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 26.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $219.82 million and represent 8.18% of shares outstanding.