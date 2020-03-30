Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Astrotech Corporation (ASTC)?

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) is 101.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $7.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The ASTC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.48% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.48% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.63, the stock is 117.58% and 99.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.26 million and changing 4.61% at the moment leaves the stock 78.48% off its SMA200. ASTC registered -4.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 92.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8163 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8099.

The stock witnessed a 126.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 99.45%, and is 233.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 53.67% over the week and 27.06% over the month.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $23.78M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 270.41% and -53.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-280.00%).

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Astrotech Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.30% this year.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Astrotech Corporation (ASTC), with 2.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.28% while institutional investors hold 21.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.55M, and float is at 3.98M with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 13.67% of the Float.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 17.86% up over the past 12 months. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 16.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.97% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 82830.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.36.