Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) And Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Among Headliners

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares are -54.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.78% or -$1.77 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +130.71% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -72.35% down YTD and -55.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 33.42% and -54.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, Northcoast recommended the CAR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Consumer Edge Research had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 27, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $14.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $39.50. The forecasts give the Avis Budget Group Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.58% or -33.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 46.00% in the current quarter to -$1.3, down from the -$0.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.69, down -13.90% from $3.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$4.16 and $0.98. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 572,716 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 132,351. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 535,802 and 53,954 in purchases and sales respectively.

SALERNO F ROBERT, a Director at the company, bought 16,000 shares worth $255336.0 at $15.96 per share on Mar 24. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 CAR shares valued at $161643.0 on Mar 24. The shares were bought at $16.16 per share. Tucker Michael K (EVP and General Counsel) sold 8,000 shares at $32.00 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $256000.0 while COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, (Director) sold 25,000 shares on Feb 25 for $1.06 million with each share fetching $42.55.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC), on the other hand, is trading around $15.94 with a market cap of $1.33B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $43.48 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.34% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

XEC’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -5.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $9.3 million. This represented a 98.59% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $657.24 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$3.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $3.37 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.14 billion from $7.62 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.34 billion, significantly lower than the $1.55 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $20.48 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Cimarex Energy Co. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 604,380 shares. Insider sales totaled 248,325 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.79M shares after the latest sales, with 41.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cimarex Energy Co. having a total of 605 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.04 million shares worth more than $579.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boston Partners, with the investment firm holding over 7.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $412.75 million and represent 7.70% of shares outstanding.