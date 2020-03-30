B2Gold Corp. (BTG) up 18.35% since start of the year

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) is -17.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.16 and a high of $4.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The BTG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $5.11 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.14% off the consensus price target high of $5.59 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 17.96% higher than the price target low of $4.01 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.29, the stock is -8.47% and -18.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.28 million and changing -7.32% at the moment leaves the stock -8.02% off its SMA200. BTG registered 18.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9071 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7061.

The stock witnessed a -22.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.56%, and is 21.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.60% over the week and 17.00% over the month.

and $1.16B in sales Current P/E ratio is 11.46 and Fwd P/E is 15.67. Distance from 52-week low is 52.31% and -33.21% from its 52-week high.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

B2Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $204.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.70% in year-over-year returns.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in B2Gold Corp. (BTG), with 31.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.06% while institutional investors hold 89.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.03B, and float is at 1.02B with Short Float at 1.02%. Institutions hold 86.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 127.44 million shares valued at $511.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.37% of the BTG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 121.31 million shares valued at $486.45 million to account for 11.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 34.97 million shares representing 3.39% and valued at over $140.21 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.68% of the shares totaling 27.66 million with a market value of $110.9 million.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -17.95% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -43.55% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.2.