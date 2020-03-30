Check out this: Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) is on the verge of a huge rally

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) is -83.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $2.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The DNR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.83% off the consensus price target high of $1.20 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is -45.39% and -70.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.94 million and changing -9.04% at the moment leaves the stock -78.45% off its SMA200. DNR registered -89.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6120 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0235.

The stock witnessed a -68.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.97%, and is -21.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.00% over the week and 23.33% over the month.

Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) has around 806 employees, a market worth around $105.31M and $1.27B in sales. and $1.27B in sales Current P/E ratio is 0.50 and Fwd P/E is 1.71. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.23% and -91.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denbury Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $297.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Top Institutional Holders

282 institutions hold shares in Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR), with 7.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.46% while institutional investors hold 74.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 459.26M, and float is at 459.26M with Short Float at 20.25%. Institutions hold 73.27% of the Float.

Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McMichael Greg, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McMichael Greg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 28 at a price of $1.09 per share for a total of $21800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194568.0 shares.

Denbury Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 26 that Kendall Christian S (President and CEO) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 26 and was made at $1.25 per share for $124900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.0 million shares of the DNR stock.

Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) that is trading -94.58% down over the past 12 months. Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) is -77.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.55% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 87.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.69.