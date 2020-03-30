Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Vs. Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX): Which Is Riskier?

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares are -17.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.47% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +57.25% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.11% down YTD and -7.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 13.33% and 4.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Stifel recommended the CRON stock is a Hold, while earlier, MKM Partners had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 04, 2020. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.29. The forecasts give the Cronos Group Inc. stock a price target range of $12.84 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.93. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.01% or -27.59%.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX), on the other hand, is trading around $0.29 with a market cap of $15.32M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 91.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PEIX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -4.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $9.66 million. This represented a 97.35% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $365.16 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.58 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $652.86 million from $685.82 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $2.79 million while total current assets were at $161.94 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$27.2 million, significantly lower than the $26.08 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$29.35 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Pacific Ethanol Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 249,392 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.1M shares after the latest sales, with 6.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.70% with a share float percentage of 51.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pacific Ethanol Inc. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company.