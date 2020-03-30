Dissecting ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) top performing stock: Get the Stats

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) is -25.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $1.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The TBLT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -7.11% and -18.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.34 million and changing 5.63% at the moment leaves the stock -49.76% off its SMA200. TBLT registered -91.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.1674 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2407.

The stock witnessed a -18.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.29%, and is 8.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.18% over the week and 14.53% over the month.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $27.63M and $17.90M in sales. and $17.90M in sales Profit margin for the company is -21.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.56% and -92.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.40%).

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $4.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -425.50% this year.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT), with 1.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.64% while institutional investors hold 15.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 184.17M, and float is at 26.24M with Short Float at 16.54%. Institutions hold 14.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bard Associates Inc. with over 832750.0 shares valued at $166550.0. The investor’s holdings represent 1.02% of the TBLT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 117079.0 shares valued at $23415.0 to account for 0.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 51800.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $10360.0, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 47603.0 with a market value of $9520.0.