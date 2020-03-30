Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) shares are -14.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.65% or -$1.25 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +21.02% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -19.35% down YTD and -14.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.65% and -5.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, Goldman recommended the ABT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the ABT stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $74.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $99.20. The forecasts give the Abbott Laboratories stock a price target range of $105.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $87.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 28.99% or 14.3%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.71, up from the $0.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.58, up 6.60% from $3.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.88 and $0.91. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 78 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 87 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,731,842 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,429,983. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,003,253 and 786,155 in purchases and sales respectively.

Watkin Jared, a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 8,248 shares worth $676336.0 at $82.00 per share on Mar 06. The Vice President had earlier sold another 10,600 ABT shares valued at $869200.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $82.00 per share. BIRD ROGER (Senior Vice President) sold 666 shares at $77.89 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $51875.0 while DALE MICHAEL D, (Senior Vice President) sold 787 shares on Mar 02 for $61299.0 with each share fetching $77.89.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), on the other hand, is trading around $18.90 with a market cap of $949.91M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.18 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

STNG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $66.96 million. This represented a 50.79% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $136.07 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.93 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.31 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.17 billion from $4.69 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $140.45 million, significantly higher than the $35.01 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $140.45 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.30% with a share float percentage of 43.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scorpio Tankers Inc. having a total of 254 institutions that hold shares in the company.