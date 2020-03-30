Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Etsy Inc. (ETSY), Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are -12.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.66% or -$3.21 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +29.12% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.85% down YTD and -14.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 22.03% and -33.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the ETSY stock is a Outperform, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 19, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the ETSY stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $65.78. The forecasts give the Etsy Inc. stock a price target range of $78.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $41.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.42% or 5.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 56.20% in the current quarter to $0.2, down from the $0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.8, up 27.60% from $0.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 72 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 94 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 379,206 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 524,872. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 109,993 and 302,344 in purchases and sales respectively.

Fisher Michael T, a Chief Technology Officer at the company, sold 5,209 shares worth $314385.0 at $60.35 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier sold another 34,976 ETSY shares valued at $1.64 million on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $47.00 per share. Simeone Jill (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 1,701 shares at $60.50 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $102911.0 while BURNS M MICHELE, (Director) sold 2,000 shares on Mar 05 for $125000.0 with each share fetching $62.50.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN), on the other hand, is trading around $39.34 with a market cap of $6.07B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $51.22 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ciena Corporation (CIEN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CIEN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $292.95 million. This represented a 64.83% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $832.91 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.40 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.21 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.83 billion from $3.89 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $110.07 million while total current assets were at $2.27 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $39.76 million, significantly higher than the -$14.11 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $12.94 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 186 times at Ciena Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 411,543 shares. Insider sales totaled 348,983 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 170 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -154.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.22M shares after the latest sales, with 26.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.30% with a share float percentage of 152.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ciena Corporation having a total of 571 institutions that hold shares in the company.