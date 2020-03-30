Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are -44.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.80% or -$4.38 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +47.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.88% down YTD and -44.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 23.01% and -39.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Citigroup recommended the EXPE stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 26, 2020. 30 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the EXPE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 30 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $60.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $118.11. The forecasts give the Expedia Group Inc. stock a price target range of $155.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.27% or -33.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.20% in the current quarter to -$0.89, down from the -$0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.36, down -16.40% from $6.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$6.17 and $2.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,037,134 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 388,754. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 149,738 and 130,346 in purchases and sales respectively.

Soliday Lance A, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 2,722 shares worth $332609.0 at $122.19 per share on Feb 18. The Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y had earlier sold another 23,349 EXPE shares valued at $1.84 million on Mar 11. The shares were sold at $78.97 per share. Kern Peter M (Vice Chairman) bought 23,070 shares at $108.33 per share on Dec 06 for a total of $2.5 million while Gieselman Jon T., (Director) bought 2,393 shares on Dec 05 for $249565.0 with each share fetching $104.29.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR), on the other hand, is trading around $5.36 with a market cap of $20.33B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.77 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.87 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BSBR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 42.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.41 billion. This represented a 67.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.36 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.36 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.26 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.3 billion, significantly higher than the $2.26 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $5.81 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.70% with a share float percentage of 3.73B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.44 million shares worth more than $53.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the investment firm holding over 4.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.17 million and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.