Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Hecla Mining Company (HL), Regency Centers Corporation (REG)

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) shares are -43.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.93% or -$0.26 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +37.14% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.30% down YTD and -43.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 15.66% and -31.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 08, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the HL stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, CIBC had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 08, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the HL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.30. The forecasts give the Hecla Mining Company stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.65. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.6% or -16.36%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -100.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.02, down -1.10% from -$0.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,178,098 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 282,081. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 17,300 in purchases and sales respectively.

Roberts Lauren M, a Sr. Vice President – COO at the company, sold 303 shares worth $951.0 at $3.14 per share on Dec 18. The Director had earlier sold another 17,300 HL shares valued at $57419.0 on Jan 08. The shares were sold at $3.32 per share.

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG), on the other hand, is trading around $40.49 with a market cap of $6.84B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $68.81 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Regency Centers Corporation (REG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

REG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $38.09 million. This represented a 86.81% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $288.73 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.25 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.47 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $621.27 million, significantly higher than the $610.33 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $198.69 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at Regency Centers Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 148,930 shares. Insider sales totaled 108,869 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2M shares after the latest sales, with 8.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 165.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Regency Centers Corporation having a total of 623 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.44 million shares worth more than $1.73 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 17.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.09 billion and represent 10.33% of shares outstanding.