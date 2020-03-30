Exploring Strategic Opportunities: AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) shares are -19.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.95% or -$1.99 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +42.26% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.01% down YTD and -18.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 28.19% and -7.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 26, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the AU stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on June 27, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the AU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.20. The forecasts give the AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock a price target range of $27.77 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.13. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.15% or -37.17%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.08, down -10.60% from $0.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.88 and $0.91. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.77 for the next year.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI), on the other hand, is trading around $12.76 with a market cap of $5.11B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.12 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LEVI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $719.96 million. This represented a 54.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.57 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.23 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.26 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Feb 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.23 billion from $4.14 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $80.74 million while total current assets were at $2.87 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $412.19 million, significantly lower than the $420.37 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $236.83 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 129 times at Levi Strauss & Co. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 49 times and accounting for 990,948 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,739,547 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 80 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -31.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 35.47M shares after the latest sales, with 8.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.80% with a share float percentage of 57.43M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Levi Strauss & Co. having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wells Fargo & Company with over 6.07 million shares worth more than $117.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wells Fargo & Company held 9.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 4.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.29 million and represent 7.91% of shares outstanding.