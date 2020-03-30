Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Gold Fields Limited (GFI), Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) shares are -23.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.99% or -$0.62 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +32.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.46% down YTD and -24.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 25.50% and -21.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the GFI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on June 26, 2019. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the GFI stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.12. The forecasts give the Gold Fields Limited stock a price target range of $8.97 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.42. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.04% or 7.38%.

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), on the other hand, is trading around $94.55 with a market cap of $4.49B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.76 and spell out a less modest performance – a -253.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FTSV’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$24.56 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.54 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.72 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $343.59 million from $183.58 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $115.28 million while total current assets were at $337.52 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$78.11 million, significantly lower than the -$66.02 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$78.47 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Forty Seven Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 291,086 shares. Insider sales totaled 680,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.51M shares after the latest sales, with -3.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.00% with a share float percentage of 40.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Forty Seven Inc. having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 5.89 million shares worth more than $231.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 12.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackstone Group Inc., with the investment firm holding over 3.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $150.27 million and represent 7.93% of shares outstanding.