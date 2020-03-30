Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Tapestry Inc. (TPR), Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) shares are -48.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.25% or -$1.25 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +32.41% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.24% down YTD and -48.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 15.53% and -39.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the TPR stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 13, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the TPR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.75. The forecasts give the Tapestry Inc. stock a price target range of $48.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.02% or 0.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.10% in the current quarter to $0.17, down from the $0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2, down -4.30% from $2.57 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.62 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 636,718 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 137,383. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 11,257 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Global Human Resources Officer had earlier sold another 32,000 TPR shares valued at $856960.0 on Nov 29. The shares were sold at $26.78 per share.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV), on the other hand, is trading around $11.06 with a market cap of $2.54B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.81 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VIAV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $144.7 million. This represented a 53.87% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $313.7 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.12 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.86 billion from $1.81 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.6 million while total current assets were at $954.8 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $69.3 million, significantly higher than the $69.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $56.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 63 times at Viavi Solutions Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 379,543 shares. Insider sales totaled 451,192 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.91M shares after the latest sales, with 48.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.80% with a share float percentage of 228.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viavi Solutions Inc. having a total of 438 institutions that hold shares in the company.