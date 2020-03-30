Fox Corporation (FOXA) And Aegon N.V. (AEG) Saying Scary Stuff?

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) shares are -39.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.85% or -$2.46 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.63% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.35% down YTD and -40.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.24% and -28.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 24, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the FOXA stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Atlantic Equities had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 12, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the FOXA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.76. The forecasts give the Fox Corporation stock a price target range of $48.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.1% or -7.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 600.00% in the current quarter to $0.73, down from the $0.76 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.39, up 9.10% from $2.63 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.56 and $0.85. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,703,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 617,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG), on the other hand, is trading around $2.62 with a market cap of $5.02B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.16 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.7 billion, significantly higher than the $800.73 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $6.65 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.30% with a share float percentage of 1.92B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aegon N.V. having a total of 222 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 114.19 million shares worth more than $517.29 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 5.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the investment firm holding over 5.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.25 million and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.