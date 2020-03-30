Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Vs. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX): Which Is Riskier?

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) shares are -68.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.00% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +87.74% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -71.81% down YTD and -68.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 23.60% and -58.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2017, Argus recommended the GCI stock is a Hold, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on July 06, 2018.

The stock currently trades at $1.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 55.78.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 225.90% in the current quarter to -$0.19, down from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.2, up 105.90% from $0.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 43 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,884,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 201,608. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 725,344 and 201,608 in purchases and sales respectively.

MILLER MARIA M, a Director at the company, bought 25,638 shares worth $99988.0 at $3.90 per share on Mar 05. The Director had earlier bought another 50,000 GCI shares valued at $165000.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $3.30 per share. SHEEHAN KEVIN M (Director) bought 50,000 shares at $3.90 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $195000.0 while WALL BARBARA W., (Director) bought 26,000 shares on Mar 05 for $100880.0 with each share fetching $3.88.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX), on the other hand, is trading around $6.59 with a market cap of $1.07B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.03 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MDRX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $216.01 million. This represented a 52.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $450.98 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.13 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.21 billion from $3.23 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $46.25 million, significantly lower than the $67.89 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$84.18 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 445,612 shares. Insider sales totaled 222,994 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.38M shares after the latest sales, with 19.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 160.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. having a total of 329 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 21.86 million shares worth more than $214.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 21.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $208.08 million and represent 13.03% of shares outstanding.