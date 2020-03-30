Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Vs. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY): Those Ticking Clocks

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) shares are -63.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.15% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +290.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.64% down YTD and -63.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 59.62% and -60.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the GPMT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, JMP Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Mkt Outperform on March 26, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the GPMT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.75. The forecasts give the Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $19.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.13% or -172.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.10% in the current quarter to $0.36, down from the $0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.45, up 7.70% from $1.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.33 and $0.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 202,581 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 63,518. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 173,792 and 41,888 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sandberg Rebecca B, a Secretary at the company, sold 429 shares worth $7898.0 at $18.41 per share on Jan 30. The General Counsel had earlier sold another 1,155 GPMT shares valued at $21252.0 on Jan 30. The shares were sold at $18.40 per share. TAYLOR JOHN A (President and CEO) sold 10,853 shares at $18.40 per share on Jan 30 for a total of $199695.0 while URBASZEK MARCIN, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,003 shares on Jan 30 for $36935.0 with each share fetching $18.44.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY), on the other hand, is trading around $4.11 with a market cap of $839.18M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.22 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MGY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $199.03 million. This represented a 13.36% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $229.71 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.56 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.47 billion from $3.53 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $647.62 million, significantly higher than the $590.28 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $212.58 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 466,176 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,048,366 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.27M shares after the latest sales, with -4.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 105.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EnerVest Limited with over 34.89 million shares worth more than $438.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, EnerVest Limited held 20.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 24.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $312.14 million and represent 14.73% of shares outstanding.