Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) And TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH) Among Headliners

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares are 104.26% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.32% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +102.70% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.19% down YTD and 121.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.26% and -4.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 53,800 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE:TPH), on the other hand, is trading around $9.21 with a market cap of $1.27B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TPH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.57 million. This represented a 99.6% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.14 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.84 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.70 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $315.98 million, significantly higher than the $310.66 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $285.7 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at TRI Pointe Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 250,502 shares. Insider sales totaled 121,651 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 139.2M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.30% with a share float percentage of 131.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TRI Pointe Group Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.66 million shares worth more than $275.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 13.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $204.66 million and represent 9.79% of shares outstanding.