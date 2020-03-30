Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About American International Group Inc. (AIG), PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) shares are -50.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.27% or -$2.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +58.74% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.79% down YTD and -49.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 32.66% and -41.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Citigroup recommended the AIG stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Standpoint Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 27, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the AIG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $56.87. The forecasts give the American International Group Inc. stock a price target range of $66.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.35% or 43.31%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.00% in the current quarter to $1.09, down from the $1.58 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.43, down -4.80% from $4.59 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.98 and $1.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 213,023 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 90,258. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 196,664 and 74,613 in purchases and sales respectively.

Vaughan Therese M, a Director at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $51710.0 at $51.71 per share on May 23. The EVP & CEO, Blackboard had earlier sold another 7,550 AIG shares valued at $422800.0 on Aug 13. The shares were sold at $56.00 per share.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR), on the other hand, is trading around $59.49 with a market cap of $20.50B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $75.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PACCAR Inc (PCAR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PCAR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $508.7 million. This represented a 91.68% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.12 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.53 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.65 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $28.36 billion from $27.77 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.16 billion while total current assets were at $20.27 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.86 billion, significantly lower than the $2.99 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $889.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 144 times at PACCAR Inc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 90 times and accounting for 304,973 shares. Insider sales totaled 160,664 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 54 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 36.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.99M shares after the latest sales, with 2.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.20% with a share float percentage of 340.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PACCAR Inc having a total of 940 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.96 million shares worth more than $2.29 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 27.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.15 billion and represent 7.84% of shares outstanding.