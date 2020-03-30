Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About FirstEnergy Corp. (FE), Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) shares are -20.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.18% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +20.62% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.50% down YTD and -20.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.60% and -16.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Argus recommended the FE stock is a Buy, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 23, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the FE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.87. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 13.97.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.00% in the current quarter to $0.64, down from the $0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.51, up 5.00% from $2.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.43 and $0.61. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.64 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 597,395 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 419,672. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 589,295 and 419,672 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 3,000 FE shares valued at $123419.0 on May 30. The shares were bought at $41.14 per share.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS), on the other hand, is trading around $4.23 with a market cap of $363.26M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APPS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $10.88 million. This represented a 69.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $36.02 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.04 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $113.65 million from $102.22 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $20.01 million, significantly higher than the $907000.0 reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $16.83 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Digital Turbine Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 124,140 shares. Insider sales totaled 78,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.72M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.10% with a share float percentage of 77.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital Turbine Inc. having a total of 201 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.38 million shares worth more than $38.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 6.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.59 million and represent 4.46% of shares outstanding.