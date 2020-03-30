Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Sientra Inc. (SIEN), Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW)

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares are -75.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.90% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +122.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -77.14% down YTD and -74.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 107.48% and -49.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 05, 2019, William Blair recommended the SIEN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Maxim Group had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on March 12, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.40 to suggest that the SIEN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.63. The forecasts give the Sientra Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 81.5% or 55.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.40% in the current quarter to -$0.48, up from the -$0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.59, up 10.60% from -$2.63 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.47 and -$0.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 341,645 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 134,145. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 16,269 and 133,576 in purchases and sales respectively.

Nugent Jeffrey M, a Chairman of the Board and CEO at the company, sold 53,513 shares worth $317113.0 at $5.93 per share on Feb 19. The Chairman of the Board and CEO had earlier sold another 63,557 SIEN shares valued at $375368.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $5.91 per share. Nugent Jeffrey M (Chairman of the Board and CEO) sold 16,506 shares at $6.00 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $98960.0 while Little Paul Sean, (Chief Financial Officer) bought 17,391 shares on Jun 07 for $99998.0 with each share fetching $5.75.

Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (NYSE:ADSW), on the other hand, is trading around $32.46 with a market cap of $2.79B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.04 and spell out a more modest performance – a 1.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ADSW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $121.0 million. This represented a 69.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $400.4 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.54 billion from $3.55 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $280.2 million, significantly lower than the $308.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $76.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Advanced Disposal Services Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 204,107 shares. Insider sales totaled 288,805 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 377.59k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 86.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advanced Disposal Services Inc. having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company.